Week-long 2019 festival features more than 90 events

August 12-18, 2019 was officially proclaimed “Ox Cart Days 30th Anniversary” by Crookston Mayor Guy Martin at this week’s City Council meeting. The summer festival is celebrating 30 years with a week-long schedule of over 90 events at various locations throughout the city. Ox Cart Days committee members Jess Bengtson, Tom Skjei and Theresa Tahran were on-hand to accept the proclamation.

The Mayoral Proclamation reads as follows:

“City of Crookston Mayoral Proclamation to Declare August 12-18, 2019 ‘Ox Cart Days 30th Anniversary’

“Whereas, there will be 7 days of events with the intention of boosting the local economy during the slow summer months; and

“Whereas, 5000 people are expected to attend with marketing efforts focused on Northern Minnesota/North Dakota; and

“Whereas, it’s the 30th Anniversary of this important event, which is now an entity on its own; and

“Whereas, there will be concentrated efforts towards retail businesses/hotel stays and restaurants; tying in events to businesses at their locations; and

“Whereas, this year we include a 5-day customer appreciation week for participating businesses.

“Now, Therefore, I, Guy Martin, Mayor of Crookston, MN, do hereby proclaim August 12-18, 2019 as ‘Ox Cart Days 30th Anniversary’ in the City of Crookston, Minnesota.

“In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the official seal of the City of Crookston, MN do hereby proclaim August 12-18, 2019 as ‘Ox Cart Days 30th Anniversary.”