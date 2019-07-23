The 2019 Family Night at the Dairy Farm is set for Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Steve and Kerry Hoffman Farm, rural New Ulm.

The public is invited to a night of free family fun at the 2019 Family Night at the Dairy Farm. This event, put on every other year by the New Ulm Farm-City Hub Club, is set for Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Steve and Kerry Hoffman Farm, 18868 140th Avenue, New Ulm. (Watch for signs.)

All ages are invited and strollers are welcome.

This special event promotes agriculture at a perfect time, during July Ice Cream Month! The dairy treat line-up — all free — will include root beer floats, milk, yogurt, ice cream bars, and cheese sticks.

New this year will be a hamburger or hotdog meal with chips and milk for only three dollars. The club is offering this in cooperation with the Redwood County Cattlemen. A maximum of 400 meals will be served.

Family Night includes farm tours, calf petting, photos with dairy princesses, other kids’ activities, goodie bags, hayrides, educational displays, and a chance to meet a veterinarian and other dairy specialists.

Princess Kay of the Milky Way, the Minnesota Simmental Queen, and a Brown County Dairy Princess will take part, along with FFA and 4-H members, and Nicollet and Brown County Holstein Association members.

This is the seventh time that the club and the Hoffmans have partnered to host the event, which is held in odd numbered years. An estimated 800 people took part in 2017.

For more information, follow us on Facebook — Family Night on a Dairy Farm.