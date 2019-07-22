Summer Salad Lunches are held the last Thursdays of July, August, and September from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at Wesley United Methodist Church at 701 Eickhof Boulevard in Crookston. Lunches will be held July 25, August 29, and September 26. The cost is $12.00, and take outs are available by calling (218) 281-3393.

In June and July, Wesley United Methodist Church also hosted “Pizza Picnics” with pizza from their “Bread of Life” wood fired oven will be sold by the slice along with live music outside in the church courtyard.

The church will be hosting their Ox Cart Outdoor Concert and Wood Fired Pizza event on August 18 from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Wood fired pizza by the slice will be sold while attendees listen to the Lost River Band. “The Lost River Band plays music ranging from country to Celtic, folk and soft/modern rock, all done in that special Lost River way. Kari Gracbe (vocals/guitar) is joined by Jay Forney (vocals/guitar/banjo) and Jeff Anderson (vocals/accordion) for a sound that will get you smiling, tapping your toes, and singing along.”

Wesley United Methodist Church of Crookston, Minnesota hopes to provide a comfortable gathering place for neighbors to meet neighbors, and a hands-on way to draw people together. Wesley United Methodist has been known for hospitality in the Crookston community.

“Our church was introduced to an exciting possibility to further our community involvement,” said a Wesley United employee. “By building a wood fired outdoor oven, and inviting our neighbors, we hope to build relationships. Who can resist the smell of a wood fire and the smell of bread or pizza baking?”

Wood fired cooking is a tradition that crosses all “cultural and ethnic boundaries.” The tradition of wood fired ovens goes back as far as recorded history. The wood fired oven was often the center of the village. When the oven was fired, families would bring their dough to the oven. As the bread baked, men and women shared family news, talked about local events, debated politics; in the short, they built community.

“Could this traditional way foster connection in our twenty-first century village?” they continued. “We hope the Bread of Life Wood Fired Oven will do just that.”

Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 701 Eickhof Boulevard in the northeast corner of Crookston, a couple blocks south of Fisher Avenue and and the Crookston Sports Center on Barrette St.