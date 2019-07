Brylee Lessard created a ribbon-winning 4-H project that was shown at the Polk County Fair which was a tribute to her grandpa, Alois Schmitz, who served in the Army from 1946 to 1952.

Brylee’s mom, Melanie, told the Times, “Her last 4-H project and she went out with a bang!!!”

Brylee’s display also included photos of her grandpa in the military and his military papers.