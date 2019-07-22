Eleven hospital trustees from across Minnesota were recognized for earning certification through the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) trustee certification program. The comprehensive certification process prepares hospital trustees to effectively meet the growing demands of serving on a hospital board and to be strong health care and community leaders.

By participating in MHA’s voluntary certification program, hospital trustees receive training on current health care trends, governance best practices, ethics, government regulations, patient safety and quality. Participants undergo 35 hours of coursework, making Minnesota’s initiative the most comprehensive in the nation.

Trustees who have completed MHA board certification are eligible to participate in an additional eight hours of coursework to obtain advanced certification, which provides education to ensure excellence, innovation and accountability in health care governance.

“In Minnesota, more and more hospital trustees are formally preparing themselves to address the complex issues facing hospitals and health systems today,” said Lawrence Massa, MHA president and CEO. “Our trustee certification program proactively ensures that hospital leaders are equipped to make good decisions. Earning certification demonstrates a trustee’s commitment to the patients and communities the hospital serves.”

Newly certified trustees include:

• Alomere Health, Alexandria: Keith Englund, Kevin Kopischke, Jerry Rapp

• Buffalo Hospital: Laura Laird

• Lakewood Health System, Staples: Jef R. Cichos

• Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake: Jon Lund

• Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center: David Braun

• River’s Edge Hospital & Clinic, Saint Peter: Mary Ann Harty, Margie Nelsen

• RiverView Health, Crookston: Michelle Elene Snyder

Trustees obtaining advanced certification include:

• Cook Hospital & Care Center: Liz Dahl

For more information about MHA’s hospital trustee certification program, visit www.mnhospitals.org/trustees.