Monday, July 22



Crookston School Board will meet at 5 p.m. at CHS in the Choir/Orchestra room. Immediately after, they will have a working session in the District conference room.



Crookston Membership Mixer will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Taco Johns.



Free Workshop on Veteran’s Benefits will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library with Kurt Ellefson.



Crookston Ways & Means Committee Special Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room to discuss a potential land acquisition.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23



CHEDA Advisory Committee will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Polk County DAC 55th Anniversary Celebration will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at the DAC located at 515 5th Ave S in Crookston. Join them for hamburgers, chips and more. Deb Kiel will present.



Polk County DFL Board will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library.



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the library to discuss “My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrik Bachman.





Wed, July 24



Summer Library Experience: What’s in our Water will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Learn all about water and do an activity with Nicole Bernd of the West Polk Soil and Water Conservation District.



Golden Link Senior Center On Wednesday, July 24 they will have their Annual Picnic at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $6 and includes full meal. On Monday, July 29 they will have their Medora Trip and will leave at 7 a.m. and return Tuesday, July 30. Cost is $360 for single occupancy and $280 for double occupancy. Last day to register is July 19. On Wednesday, July 31 they will have a free movie “Hairspray” at 1:30 p.m.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.



RiverView Health Free Sports Physicals will be held from 5-7 p.m. for student athletes in grades 7-12 on July 24, 30, and August 6. Call 281-9595 for an appointment.



Fisher Farmers & Artists Market will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Find regionally-grown produce, prepared goods and handcrafted items from a variety of vendors. New vendors always welcome. Contact barrettl@fisher.k12.mn.us. July 24 they’ll have a Car Wash and Fisher Fire Dept., July 31 they’ll have Adopt-A-Pet and Kool Kreations shaved ice, August 7 they’ll have a Pie Social, August 14 they’ll have face painting and balloon animals, August 21 they’ll have a Tarot card reader. The events are sponsored by the Fisher Chamber of Commerce.



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Thursday, July 25



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Summer Salad Lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on July 25, August 29, and September 26. Takeouts are available and cost is $12 for the lunches. Call 281-3393.



Ox Cart Days Cookout at Hugo’s will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. with a hotdog, chips and drink for $5.



Crookston Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Square. Find locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.





Friday, July 26



Parks & Rec Take A Kid Fishing Day for kids in grades 4-9 will leave for Maple Lake at 11 a.m. from the Crookston Sports Center and return at 6 p.m. This is a free event and parents should register their kids at ckn.mn/register.



Minakwa Couples Golf will begin with dinner at 5:15 p.m. followed by shotgun start at 6 p.m. at the golf course. There will be light apps, music and a bags tourney after golf. The Chamber’s She-Shed will also be there for viewing.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, July 27



4th Annual Ride the Wind for Wendy will have registration at 10 a.m. at IC Muggs and kickstands up at noon. Cost is $20 for single riders and $30 for double riders. Donations and proceeds go to H.O.P.E. Coalition for Suicide Prevention and Trails to Treatments cancer grant program.





Monday, July 29



38th Annual Lions and Minakwa Junior Golf Tournament will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and start at 9 a.m. Girls and boys ages 8 and under will play 4 holes and receive a participation medal, ages 9-12 will play 9 holes and ages 13-17 will play 18 holes. Prizes awarded for medalists along with trophies and door prizes. Entry fee is $20 with lunch included. Parks and Rec golfers ages 8 and under are $10 with lunch included. Call Minakwa to pre-register at 281-1773 by July 22.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.





Tuesday, July 30



The Power of MN: Film Screening and Conversation in Crookston will be held from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Grand Theatre. Watch a new documentary called, “The Power of Minnesota” which tells the story of how clean energy is making local economies throughout our region even stronger. There will be a food truck outside, film screening inside, and community discussion.





Wed, July 31



Summer Library Experience: Space Games will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Asteroids, satellites, and rockets, oh my! Play space-themed games around the library.



Movies on the Square will be held at dusk at the Downtown Square with movie, “A Dog’s Way Home.”





Monday, August 5



UMC Horseback Youth Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UTOC Arena for kids ages 7-17 to enjoy a day of horseback related activities. Cost is $75 and register at www.tickets.umn.edu.



Summer Library Experience: Storytime in the Park - Wildwood Park will be held at 11 a.m. in Wildwood Park. Enjoy the outdoors with stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and games.



CHS Fall Sports PAC Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Tuesday, August 6



Night to Unite will be held from 4 p.m. on at Central Park in Crookston. There will be booths, bike drawings, prizes given to kids, demonstrations, a watermelon eating contest, and much more.



Get to Know Your School District Open Forum will be held at 6 p.m .at the Crookston Library. The panel will feature Dr. Jeremy Olson, Superintendent of Crookston Public Schools, as well as other district staff and parents. Topics will include the implementation of new programs, plans for a new bus garage and more.





Wed, August 7



Altru Clinic Sports Physicals will be held from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $35. Students should bring their completed MSHSL health history.



Summer Library Experience: Moonlight in the Afternoon will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Moon-themed stations will be set up around the library followed by prize drawings. Participants must be present to win. Each child will receive a book.

Thurs, August 8



Service and Emotional Support Animals Workshop will be held from 12-1 p.m. at the Crookston Library with Corey Birkholz from Options Resource Center for Independent Living. Attendees will receive a breakdown of where certain animals are allowed to go, the responsibilities of the animal handlers, how to get a service or emotional support animal and the accommodation responsibilities of business and housing providers. You can bring your own brown bag lunch if you wish. This event is free and all are welcome.



RiverView Health CPR Class will be held at 6 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S Minnesota Street.

Cost is $45 for those needing certifcation and free for others. Register at 281-9405.





Friday, August 9



Farm to Table Dinner will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The 2nd annual event will celebrate northern Minnesota grown and raised foods. Enjoy an evening dinner prepared by local chefs featuring foods grown by UMC students, alumni and friends. www.tickets.umn.edu.





Saturday, August 10



Rydell National Wildlife Refuge 4th Annual Youth Fishing Event will be held at the Refuge.





Monday, August 12



30th Anniversary Ox Cart Days will be held Monday thru Sunday, August 12-18 throughout Crookston. Events will be held at the Downtown Square, Central Park, Crookston Inn, Crookston High School, University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston Sports Center, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, and on Ash Street. For the full schedule of the 90+ events, visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.



Ox Cart Days Monday Events: 10:40 a.m. - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasure Hunt reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

All Day - Customer Appreciation Days at participating Crookston businesses

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Patio Party Lunch featuring Draft's Food Truck - Wayne Hotel Parking Lot

5-7:30 p.m. - "Taste Of Crookston" Featuring Tim Eggebraaten at the Eagles



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Elements of Nature: Fire, Water, Wind & Earth.”





Tuesday, August 13



Ox Cart Days Tuesday Events:

10:40 a.m. - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

All Day - Customer Appreciation Days at participating Crookston businesses

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Patio Lunch Party featuring Draft's Food Truck - Wayne Hotel parking lot

3:30-6:30 p.m. - Hugo's Ox Cart Days Cookout

5:30 p.m. - Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston Pageants - Crookston High School

7:00 p.m. - Hugo's Family Marketplace Supermarket Sweep Contest



DNR Hunter Safety Training will be held from 7-9 p.m. on August 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, and 24 at the Crookston Gun Club in rural Crookston. The safety training is for anyone 11 and older. Young hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate. For info and registration, contact Steve Videen at 289-2115 or stevevideen@yahoo.com.





Wednesday, August 14



Ox Cart Days Wednesday Events:

10:40am - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX radio 1260AM

Customer Appreciation Days - Crookston Businesses

11:00am -2:00pm - Patio Party Lunch with DaRoo's Pizza

3:00pm - Veteran's Recognition Ceremony/Sodexo Ice Cream Social - University of Minnesota Crookston Mall

4:45pm - Crookston Daily Times/UMC Admission's Medallion Hunt First Clue - UMC Mall

5:00pm- RiverView's Youth Dodgeball Tournament - University of Minnesota Crookston Wellness Center

6:30pm-8:00pm - Minnesota Twins Trivia - Draft's Sports Bar and Grill

8:00pm-Midnight- Stars in Bars Karaoke - Draft’s Sports Bar and Grill





Thursday, August 15



Ox Cart Days Thursday Events:

10:40am - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

Customer Appreciation Days - Participating Crookston Businesses

10:00am-7:00pm - Prairie Skyline Foundation Face Painting - Old Cathedral Site

10:00am-5:00pm- Carnegie Building open to the public- featured exhibits on display

11:00am-2:00pm - Patio Party Lunch and Open House - VFW Post 1902

1:00pm- Dollar Matinee - Grand Theater

2:00pm-8:00pm - 3rd Lair Action Sports Interactive Skateboard/BMX show - Ash Street

4:30pm-7:30pm - Downtown Horns - Downtown Square Stage

4:00pm-8:00pm - Crookston Masonic Lodge Kids ID Program - Downtown Square Pavilion

4:00pm-8:00pm - C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

5:00pm-7:00pm - Lion's Club RibFest - Downtown Square Pavilion

5:00pm-7:00pm - Kid's Tractor Pull - 2nd Street

7:00pm- Cruise to DaRoos- Classic Cruisers- 2nd Street in front of Daroo's Pizza and Mexican Restaurant

8:00pm - Lip Sync Contest - Downtown Square Stage

9:00pm - A Magical Night at the Inn - Magic by Brady Grove - Crookston Inn and Convention Center





Friday, August 16



Ox Cart Days Friday Events:

6:00am-10:00am - Police and Fireman's Pancake Breakfast - Crookston Fire Department

8:00am - Crookston Blue Line Club Golf Scramble - Minakwa Golf Course (8am registration/9am start time)

10:00 am-5:00pm - Carnegie Library open to the public- featured exhibits on display

10:00am-8:00pm - Prairie Skyline Foundation's Face Painting - Old Cathedral Site

10:40am - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

11:00am - Lunch on the Square - various food trucks at the Downtown Square

12:00pm-6:00pm - Ken's Airboat Rides - Central Park Landing

1:00 pm - $1 Matinee - Grand Theater

4:00pm-8:00pm - Taco John's Bouncy House Bonanza - Downtown Square

4:00pm-8:00pm- C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

5:00pm-9:00pm - “Laid Back Luau” Featuring the Island Time steel drum band - Downtown Square stage

5:00pm-8:00pm - Revelation Ale Beer Tasting presented by Draft’s Grill and Sports Bar- Downtown Square

5:30pm - Cale the Juggler - Interactive Juggling Show - Downtown Square

7:00pm - Miss Crookston Pageant - Crookston High School

8:30pm - "A Rockin’ Night Out” - Featuring 3 local rock bands - Crookston Inn and Convention Center

9:00pm - Miss Tootsie Pageant - Crookston Eagles Club





Saturday, August 17



Ox Cart Days Saturday Events:

8:00am - 5k/10k/Little Tykes Run - 2nd Street

9:00am - Pickleball Tournament - Schuster Park (Memorial Dr and Locken Blvd)

9:00am - Meet and Greet special guest Oxen Team - Biscuit and Gravy - Red River Shows Building (outdoors)

10:00am - Kid's Parade - Villa St. Vincent Parking Lot

10:00am-5:00pm - Carnegie Library open to the public- featured exhibits on display

10:00am-7:00pm - Prairie Skyline Foundation's Face Painting - Old Cathedral Site

10:00am - Video Games on the Big Screen - Grand Theater

10:00am-3:00pm - Craft and Vendor Show - Ash Street - Crafters and Vendors sign up here

10:00am-4:00pm - Crookston Farmers Market - Downtown Square Pavilion

10:00am - Crookston Classic Cruiser Car Show - Central Park 10:00am - Bloody Mary Bar by Draft's Sports Bar and Grill- Crookston Sports Center

10:00am - Adult Dodgeball Tournament - Crookston Sports Center

11:00am-Noon- Just for Kix dancers - Downtown Stage

11:00am-3:00pm - Log Rolling- Test your Skills! Downtown Square

11:00am-3:30pm - Taco John's Bouncy House Bonanza - Downtown Square

11:00 am-3:30pm - C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:30pm - Pony Rides - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:00pm - Sun Country and You Therapy Animals Petting Zoo - Downtown Square

11:00am-4:00pm - Tri Valley Bubble Station - Downtown Square

11:00am-5:00pm - Ken's Airboat Rides - Central Park Landing

12:00pm - Happy Joe's Pizza Eating Contest - Downtown Square

12:00pm-3:00pm Lake of The Woods Brewing Beer Tasting Presented by Draft’s Grill and Sports Bar - Downtown Square

12:30-1:30pm - Sami Dare Hypnotist - Downtown Square Stage

1:30pm - Build a Buddy Workshop - Downtown Square

2:00pm - Draft's Cornhole Tournament - Draft's Sports Bar and Grill

2:00pm-4:00pm - Talent Contest- Downtown Square Stage

3:00pm - Kid's Beanbag Tournament - Downtown Square

3:00pm - Crookston High School Hall of Fame Awards - Crookston High School

4:00pm KROX/Happy Joe's "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" Grand Prize Drawing - Downtown Square Stage

7:00pm - Torchlight Parade - N. Broadway to W.7th St/Central Ave to Barrette Street

9:00pm - Glow Party - Downtown Square

9:30pm-1:00am - Johnny Holm Band Street Dance - Downtown Square Stage

10:00pm - Downtown Fireworks - Old Arena Site





Sunday, August 18



Ox Cart Days Sunday Events:

9:00am - Pickleball Tournaments - Schuster Park (Memorial Drive and Locken Blvd)

10:00am - Video Games on the Big Screen - Grand Theater

11:00am-3:00pm - Taco John's Bouncy House Bonanza - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:00pm- Nana’s Farm Golf Cart Train- Downtown Square to Central Park

11:00am-3:30pm - Pony Rides - Downtown Square

11:00am-3:30pm- C-Town Mini Golf - Downtown Square

11:30am-1:30pm - Music by the Jensen Sisters - Downtown Square Stage

11:30am-2:00pm - Rotary Club and Farmers Market Corn and Brat Feed

12:00pm-3:00pm - Kenny's Airboat rides - Central Park Landing

1:00pm-3:00pm - Power Wheels Derby - Downtown Square

1:30pm-4:00pm - Crookston Fire Department Water Wars - Ash Street

2:00pm - Rotary Club Duck Drop - Central Park

2:30pm - Hugo's Grocery Bingo - Downtown Square Pavilion

3:00pm - Raffle Drawings: Handyman for a Day/Maid for a Day

3:00pm - Central and Castle Classic Disc Golf Tournament - Beginning in Central Park

5:00pm - Wood Fire Pizza and Outdoor Concert - Wesley United Methodist Church





Wednesday, August 21



Elder Abuse 101 and Advance Directives Info Session will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The presentation is free of charge and is sponsored by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota.





Monday, August 26



UMN Crookston Campus and Community Part-Time Job Expo will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. This event is free of charge although space is limited. Register by August 12 by calling 281-8369.





Tuesday, August 27



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library to discuss “The Gilded Hour” by Sara Donati. All are welcome.





Monday, September 9



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Get Wild with Nature.”





Friday, September 13



MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Monday, October 14



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Boo Run Run.”





Friday, October 18



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.