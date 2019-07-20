“Sometimes it’s the people no one imagines anything from who do the things that no one can imagine.”

Alan Turing was a brilliant mathematician and cryptanologist who used intellect to change the course of WWII. Turing believed a “computer” could be built that would think like the human mind, be intuitive and solve problems the on which human mind has limited itself. He believed this “computer” could defeat Nazi Germany.

In the 1940s this seemed utterly crazy. Turing and his group of “code breakers” spent two years developing a “machine” that would break the ciphers that Hitler was using to communicate with his military. Hitler’s cipher machine, “Enigma”, was deemed uncrackable, as the cipher possibilities were 150 million million million per 24 hours.

This small group of people, through their creation of this cipher breaking machine, did the impossible, and they literally turned the tide of the war. This group of intellects (especially Turing) were not viewed by most people as extraordinary, they were actually seen as somewhat odd due to their high intellect and social awkwardness.

However, this group of men and women dared to dream the impossible, to do something nobody else could imagine, and look at the results.

I think it is important to imagine the possibilities in whatever we are involved in. “What if,” “how can we,” and “what about” are all questions people who achieve the unimaginable think about and ask.

It is easy to say “that won’t work,” “that’s impossible,” or “this is how it’s always been done,” but that is not how greatness happens.

When we dare to dream, when we dare to take risks and when we dare to fail, because we believe we can do the unimaginable, that is when something special can happen.

Are you being called to do the unimaginable?

Are you on the verge of transforming the way something is done?

Are you being called to impact someone’s life?

Taking action to perhaps significantly impact your family, community or world begins with the belief that you can make a difference and then a willingness to take the first step. “Sometimes it’s the people no one imagines anything of who do the things that no one can imagine.”

– Wade McKittrick serves as the superintendent for the Wabasso Public School District