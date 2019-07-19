Portrayal of Minnesota's first 'first lady' will take place Sunday, July 212 at 2 p.m.

A figure from Minnesota’s history will come to life at the Museum in Crookston. On Sunday, July 21, 2 to 4 p.m., Connie Hannesson will give a historical portrayal of the life of Sarah Sibley, the wife of Minnesota’s first governor.

Hannesson received a grant from the NW Minnesota Arts Council for an “authentic” costume, complete with a bonnet. She has given presentations at schools and other venues throughout the Red River Valley.

The presentation will be held in conjuction with an ice cream social. Ice cream, lemonade, coffee and bars/cookies will be served.

Both events are free and open to the public. Free will donations will be accepted for the Polk County Historical Society.

For more information, contact Twylla Altepeter at 218-945-6120 or 281-6582, Sandy Kegler at 281-5204 or Anne Muir at 218-277-9639.