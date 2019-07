Daroos, Crookston Classic Cruisers and VFW Auxiliary sponsor Thursday evening event.

Crazy Days on Thursday in Crookston wrapped up at the corner of Second Street and North Main, where the band K Street played and people mingled around classic cars and hot rods driven there by members of the Crookston Classic Cruisers, and ate Daroos pizza.

In addition to Daroos and the Cruisers, the event was also sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary.