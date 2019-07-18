Sales are going on around town from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Rockin' Crazy Days in Crookston.

Local sales are going on around town from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Rockin' Crazy Days in Crookston. OOf-Da Tacos are outside of City Hall and the KROX Crazy Days auctions are held at 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. under the Tri-Valley Canopy on North Broadway. There will be live music by K Street band in the Wayne Hotel parking lot from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., sponsored by Daroo's, Crookston Classic Cruisers and the VFW Auxiliary. Head to downtown Crookston for lots of deals today.