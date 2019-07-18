Sleepy Eye Ambassador, Brianna Polesky, will be among 52 candidates participating in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador program next week.

Sleepy Eye Ambassador, Brianna Polesky, will be among 52 candidates participating in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador program next week. One young woman is chosen to be the Queen of the Lakes, and two women are chosen as Princesses.

Brianna said she arrives in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning, July 23 and spends the week participating in activities through late afternoon on Saturday, July 27, when coronation is held.

The candidates will be kept busy at many events and locations during the Aquatennial. “I’m looking forward to our power boat ride on the river,” said Brianna. “And, also visiting the Minneapolis Women’s Club.”

The first event that Brianna will attend on Tuesday is the Community Luncheon. She said her parents, Brian and Carol Polesky, will attend that luncheon with her. She also hopes her aunt, Sandy (Polesky) Brinkman, who was Queen of the Lakes in 1987, can make it to the luncheon.

“When I was at orientation in June, I noticed that many of the other girls had their ‘coach’ with them, instead of their mom!” said Brianna. “When I got home, I told Sandy she was now my coach.”

On Wednesday, Brianna will participate in the Meet the Candidates event, where each candidate wears an outfit that helps them tell the story of their community. “I will wear my shirt from the aquatic center and tell about Corn Days to portray ‘Summer fun in Sleepy Eye’,” said Brianna.

The Aquatennial Ambassador Organization selection team considers a variety of criteria including: professionalism, public speaking ability, current and future goals, education and co-curricular/extra-curricular activities. In addition to the interview process, the candidates also participate in leadership and personal development, and other unique experiences. These experiences include visiting Minneapolis hallmarks like The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, visiting the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and the Mississippi River Boat Cruise.

In addition to the Community Luncheon and Meet the Candidate event, Brianna and the other candidates will be in the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade on July 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Brianna’s parents, Aunt Sandy, and several friends already have plans to attend the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador Coronation, which is on July 27 at 4 p.m. at the Ted Mann Concert Hall on the U of M Campus. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at https://www.aquatennialambassadors.com/events. Limited tickets are available.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador organization is excited for Brianna to represent Sleepy Eye at the 80th Annual Minneapolis Aquatennial. They said if anyone would like to send well wishes to Brianna during her Aquatennial experience, from July 23-28, they can be mailed to: Millennium Hotel, Attn: AAO Candidate Brianna Polesky (Sleepy Eye Ambassador), 1313 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403.

Brianna said she is excited to meet everyone at the Aquatenniel and appreciates the great opportunity it is for her. She said, “I will do my best to represent Sleepy Eye!”