Delegation from Lanzhou Jiaotong University learning more about teaching, English instruction, processes, and pedagogy. They're also having fun as they experience American lifestyle.

Twelve faculty members from Lanzhou Jiaotong University, Lanzhou, China, are visiting the University of Minnesota Crookston to learn more about teaching, English instruction, processes, and pedagogy. They will be here until July 27.

They will be participating in the Chinese Teacher Training and Cultural experience, which is a two-week residential program for international faculty who want to experience exceptional instruction in the classroom and engage in experiences outside the class.

The purpose is to improve their English, and experience an American lifestyle at UMN Crookston. Guests are experiencing the warm and welcoming city of Crookston and surrounding areas during their stay. They will participate in learning activities while engaging in day trips to nearby communities exploring northwest Minnesota.