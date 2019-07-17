Second annual event moved up on the calendar

Celebrate the Red River Valley and locally grown foods at the second annual Farm to Table dinner, Friday, August 9, at 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Seating is limited and can be purchased in advance by calling 612.624.2345, additional details can be found at www.crk.umn.edu/farm-table or by calling Michelle Christopherson 281.8369.

The evening, hosted by Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause and Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs, John Hoffman, will begin at the University Teaching and Outreach Center with the Polk County Mounted Posse Showcase at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. in Bede Ballroom, Sargeant Student Center. The meal, served family style, will be prepared by Shane Halvorson, executive chef for Sodexo Dining Services at UMN Crookston. Chef Shane loves learning as much as he can about any cuisine and will share his passion with guests during Farm to Table.

This year’s highlight will feature local craft brews from Rhombus Guys Brewery and Half Brother’s Brewery. The evening will kick off with local spirits from Far North Spirits located in Hallock, Minn., along with choice meats from Protein Alliance in Alexandria, Minn. A global meat brokerage and trading company, Protein Alliance is owned by UMN Crookston alumni Jeff Stauffenecker 1990 and Carl Wittenburg 1985. Accompanying the meal will be fruits and vegetables raised this summer in the campus garden along with other floral arrangements from surrounding gardens.

Four UMN Crookston seniors will share how they made their decision to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston as well as their student experience including:Olivia Puttin, Rogers, Minn.; Greg Johnson, Lonsdale, Minn.; Tessa Coster, Grand Forks, N.D.; and Michaela Lano, Chaska, Minn.