Polk County Sheriff’s Office received multiple theft reports from residents in Fosston Wednesday. Multiple vehicles were entered and misc. items, currency and a handgun were stolen.

There is no known threat to the public, said the media release.



The PCSO is asking residents of Fosston who have home video surveillance systems to review footage from the evening of July 16 to the early morning hours on July 17 and contact the Sheriff’s Office if they notice anything suspicious.



"Please lock your vehicles and residences," says the PCSO.

If anyone has information they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.