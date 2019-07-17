There are important decisions that need to be made when one becomes eligible for Medicare.

Making the wrong decision can lead to not having any or enough health care coverage and financial penalties.

The Senior LinkAge Line® through the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging® (MNRAAA) is sponsoring an educational presentation for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare.

The free program “Welcome to Medicare Education: Learn the A through D of it” is being held July 22. Participants will learn the basics of Medicare and their coverage options in Minnesota. They will also learn how to research these options using non-biased tools, such as the Medicare Web site. The presentation will be held in Redwood Falls at the public library from 9-11 am. Class size is limited.

Those who are interested are encouraged to call the Senior LinkAge Line® to register. The Senior LinkAge Line® is a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging and Area Agencies on Aging.

The Senior LinkAge Line® is the federally-designated state health insurance assistance program (for Minnesota and is the place to call for Medicare and health insurance issues.

Call 1-800-333-2433 for assistance or go to www.MinnesotaHelp.info® to chat live with a Senior LinkAge Line® specialist.

For additional information, visit www.mnraaa.org.