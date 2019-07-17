A U.S. House agriculture committee listening session will highlight the feature forums at Farmfest this year. The forum schedule for 2019 will include an exciting line-up of feature forums, with a heavy emphasis on key topics and policy issues affecting farm families and rural communities.

The forums will be held Aug. 6-8, in the Wick Buildings forum and education center on the Farmfest site at the Gilfillan Estate, located seven miles southeast of Redwood Falls.

The U.S. House ag committee listening session will be held Aug. 7, from 10:30-11:50 a.m. The session will be hosted by Collin Peterson, U.S. House agriculture committee chair. Other members of the U.S. House ag committee, as well as the Minnesota Congressional delegation, have been invited to participate in the listening session.

During the “listening session” there will be an opportunity to hear from the U.S. House ag committee leadership, as well as to ask questions and make comments to the committee on issues related to ag policy and the farm economy.

Several prominent agricultural leaders will be participating in the feature forum Tuesday morning (Aug. 6) at 10:30 a.m., which is titled: “Ag Policy Discussion with National Ag Leaders.” The forum will include a discussion of several important ag policy issues, including ag trade issues with China, the new USMCA agreement, MFP and disaster aid payments, implementation of the new farm bill, immigration reform, rural health care, infrastructure improvements and more.

A panel of national leaders in various farm organizations and commodity groups will be present to discuss the issues. The panel includes Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau president, Rob Larew, senior vice-president for National Farmers Union, Tamera Nelson, executive director of Minnesota AgriGrowth council, Harold Wolle, National Corn Growers Association board member, and Joel Schreurs, American Soybean Association board member.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will deliver a keynote address Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m., which will be followed by a feature forum titled: “The State of Rural Minnesota and the Agriculture Industry.” This will be an opportunity to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of the various departments within state government, as well as to get important questions answered.

The forum will be hosted by Thom Peterson, Minnesota commissioner of agriculture, and will include other state commissioners or deputy commissioners from Minnesota state government. The panel includes Laura Bishop, MPCA, Cynthia Bauerly, Department of Revenue, Steve Kelley, Department of Commerce, Margaret Anderson Kelliher, MnDOT, Steve Grove, DEED, Barb Naramore, DNR, and Courtney Jordan Baechler, Department of Health.

The afternoon forum at Farmfest Aug. 7, at 1:15 p.m. is titled: “Battling ASF and other Pandemic Livestock Diseases,” which will focus on the animal health concerns and preventative measures, as well as the financial challenges, associated with African Swine Fever (ASF) and other high profile livestock diseases.

Panel members will include Dave Preisler, executive director of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, Dr. Beth Thompson, state veterinarian for the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Dr. Gordon Spronk, veterinarian and National Pork Producers Association board member, Dr. Jerry Tonnison, director of the University of Minnesota veterinary diagnostic lab, and Mark Schultz, marketing consultant with North Star Commodities.

Jolene Brown, a farmer and award-winning motivational speaker, will present a feature forum Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m., which is titled: “Who’s Hiding the Humor?” This presentation will focus on dealing with the ongoing challenges and stresses that farm families face in their farm business and daily lives. Her upbeat presentation will be inspiring for anyone to listen to, regardless of their profession or background. The forum is being sponsored by Ag Country Farm Credit Services and IDEAg Group, LLC.

Ag Country will also be sponsoring a presentation which is titled: “Farm Transition, Estate, and Business Planning…It’s a Journey”. This presentation will be held Aug. 8 at 9 a.m., with Andrew Zenk, financial planning consultant for Ag Country, as featured speaker.

Joan Gabel, new president at the University of Minnesota, will be the keynote speaker during the “Farm Family of the Year” recognition program. This event is a Farmfest tradition that will be held Aug. 8, at 1:15 p.m.

Approximately 80 farm families from across Minnesota have been selected at the county level for this special recognition. This event is jointly sponsored by the University of Minnesota and IDEAg Group, LLC.

A free pancake breakfast sponsored by Minnesota Farm Bureau will be held Aug. 7, from 8-10 a.m., featuring American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap.

During the pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, a special “Grain and Livestock Marketing Update” will be held The panel will feature Michael Nepveus, American Farm Bureau, Kent Beadle, CHS Hedging, and Mark Schultz, North Star Commodities.

A special presentation at Farmfest is titled: “Generational Perspectives on Sustainable Agriculture”, which will be held Aug. 6 at 3 p.m., featuring Zach Johnson and Michell Hora, the “Field Work” podcast hosts.

Another presentation titled “Changing Hands …Farm and Ranch Succession Planning” is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 3 p.m., which will be presented by Chad Lea, Farm Bureau Financial Services.

A free sweet corn feed sponsored by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association will take place at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the forum building.

For more details on the Farmfest forums and presentations, contact Kent Thiesse, forum coordinator, by calling (507) 381-7960 or sending an e-mail to kent.thiesse@minn-starbank.com.

For more on Farmfest, visit www.ideaggroup.com, or contact Amy LaTessa, Farmfest show manager (815-621-32540) or amy.latessa@ideaggroup.com.