Dear Readers,

The Wabasso Standard is not closing.

I know that many of you have heard the rumors, but the Wabasso Standard is alive and well due to the outstanding support of our readers and local businesses.

Our issue is real estate. Our current office set-up is not ideal, and the increasingly cold winters and stormy summers have made it uncomfortable for our staff. Both of our Wabasso Standard employees work out of the Redwood Falls office two days a week. For the other two days, we attempted to find another cost-effective space to rent that would be more ideal for our staff.

After months of searching, we weren't able to find a home. We also felt that having our stellar Wabasso employee, Marie Anderson, spending those two days a week in Wabasso seeing local businesses rather than sitting to keep an office open.

After weighing all our options, we felt that having the main office for Wabasso reside out of our Redwood Gazette office in Redwood Falls would serve us better. Paul Hunter Zaid and Marie Anderson will still be in the Wabasso community the best they can.

However, now they won't be tethered to a desk. They'll be out in the midst of what makes the Wabasso community great - the people and businesses. The Standard can always be reached by calling (507) 342-5143 or by e-mailing Marie Anderson at manderson@wabasso-standard.com or Paul Zaid at phzaid@wabasso-standard.com

For our customers, we will still have a dropbox location and a local P.O. Box in Wabasso, and Marie Anderson will check it every Tuesday and Thursday.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at ldrafall@gatehousemedia.com.

Lisa Drafall

Publisher

St. James / Sleepy Eye / Redwood Falls / Wabasso / Granite Falls / Montevideo / Cottonwood /