The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man who died when his tractor rolled over in Traill County.

Authorities say 77-year-old Alton Anderson was pulling a sickle mower and cutting grass in a ditch near Portland last Friday when a tractor tire dropped into a sink hole and the vehicle rolled over on him.

The patrol says Anderson died at the scene.