Fargo authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found after a fire in a rental storage unit.

The victim is identified as 58-year-old Jonathan Wayne Liles of Fargo.

Crews were called to the fire early Sunday and contained the blaze to a single rental unit. During a search firefighters found a man dead inside the storage unit.

No additional details were released Monday.