Richard Hutchins, a former resident of Crookston, joins in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

Richard, an MBA graduate, was on the Apollo Team at Kennedy Space Center. He also worked on the Skylab and Shuttle programs.

He grew up in Crookston and graduated from Cathedral High in 1959. Richard is a retired real estate broker, he and his wife of 52 years live in the Cocoa Beach, Florida area.