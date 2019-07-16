Crookston Police seek public's help in identifying suspects who went through McDonald's Monday evening.

The Crookston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people who went through the Crookston McDonald’s drive-through Monday evening, July 15, and in the process of doing so the driver of the vehicle allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun and said to the employee, “Give me all your money…just kidding.” Although the driver implied the incident was a joke, CPD Chief Paul Biermaier says in a release that his actions are still considered criminal in nature and he could be charged.

The CPD responded to the report at McDonald’s at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday. According to the investigation, at around 6:30 p.m. a gray-colored SUV pulled into the drive-through and the while male driver, described as being in his early 20s, skinny, and with lighter-colored hair brandished the apparent handgun and stated his apparent joking threat. He then placed the gun out of sight. A while female was also in the vehicle, and she’s described as being 30 to 40 years old with possibly brown hair. The transaction was completed and the SUV left McDonald’s.

While the investigation continues, Biermaier says information is limited at this point and the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects is requested. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the CPD at 281-3111.