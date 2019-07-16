A Minnesota truck driver is accused of watching pornographic videos before a crash that killed a highway worker standing along an interstate.

Forty-seven-year-old Tate Doom of St. Paul Park was charged last week in Hennepin County court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

The crash happened last October on Interstate 94 in Rogers and killed 59-year-old Vernon Hedquist of Pillager.

According to the complaint, Doom's semi rear-ended a pickup and trailer merging to the left. The trailer struck Hedquist while flying debris hit a co-worker.

Troopers seized two cellphones from Doom's semi. Authorities recovered deleted files from a pornographic website.

Doom denied using his cellphone at the time of collision. The Star Tribune reports he is being held on $30,000 bail and is due in court Aug. 12.