Crookston area students graduate and achieve academic honors

SJU Dean’s List



Gunther Dingmann, child of Brian and Melissa Dingmann of Dilworth, Minnesota, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2019 spring semester at Saint John’s University. Dingmann is a junior communication and political science major at SJU.

To be included on the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.



SCSU Graduate

St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,178 students during spring semester 2019.

Graduates included Harold Weber of Crookston, Bachelor of Science, Social

Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude

Commencement ceremonies took place Friday, May 10, 2019.

