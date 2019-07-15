Two women were injured Sunday, July 14 and one was airlifted to Sanford Health in Fargo after a one-vehicle crash in Polk County Highway 12, near the intersection of 430th St. SE and Center Ave.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and located the vehicle at the bottom of the ditch. It appeared it had struck several trees after entering the ditch, causing severe damage to the vehicle. Two adult women were found inside the vehicle. They were identified as Deloris Fritz, 63, of McIntosh, Minn. and her passenger, Brenda Fritz, 36, of Plymouth, Minn.

Assisted by Fertile firefighters and County EMS, the deputies were able to remove the women from the vehicle and both were initially transported to RiverView Health in Crookston. Deloris Fritz was later airlifted to Fargo.

The PCSO reports that both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted.