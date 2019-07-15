If you suffer from arthritis or joint pain but aren’t sure where to begin looking for relief, RiverView Health will offer a free, educational seminar on how to get past hip and knee pain on Tuesday, July 16th in Crookston.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Mark Ghaida and Physical Therapist Tony Kuchan will share innovative surgical and non-surgical treatments to restore mobility and reduce pain caused by osteoarthritis and other conditions.

Dr. Ghaida is a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He received his medical degree from the University of Alberta and completed post-secondary education and residency training in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Saskatchewan. He went on to complete additional training with a sports medicine fellowship and an adult reconstruction fellowship at the University of Alberta. His interests are in sports medicine, shoulder and knee arthroscopy, soft tissue repair and ligament reconstruction, as well as hip and knee arthroplasty.

Tony Kuchan is a physical therapist at RiverView Health. He received his doctorate at the University of Mary. He is a certified orthopaedic specialist and is also certified in Astym Therapy. Astym Therapy rebuilds and heals the soft tissues of the body helping to eliminate pain and restore movement.

Astym treatment is often prescribed for patients to treat their condition rather than undergo surgery, injections or other invasive treatments.

The seminar will begin at 5:30 pm at the Crookston Inn and Convention Center, North Shore Room, 2200 University Avenue. Refreshments will be served. Call RiverView’s Specialty Clinic to reserve your spot at 218-281-9553.