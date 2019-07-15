The Redwood County fairgrounds in Redwood Falls has been busy with activity in recent days, as the Redwood County Agricultural Society (also known as the fair board) puts the finishing touches on one of the biggest events of the summer.

The Redwood County Fair is scheduled to start later this week, with events beginning Wednesday and continuing through Sunday (July 17-21).

Whether it is music, sideshows, contests, programs, rides or food, the annual get together offers a setting where people of all walks of life can be entertained.

The events begin Wednesday at 2 p.m., which is when the public will have the chance to enter their open class items. Entry day continues until 8 p.m.

Free entertainment by DJ Bob Goblirsch will be offered from 7-11 p.m. Wednesday. That also includes a karaoke contest. The contest will start at 9 p.m. with cash prizes awarded to the top three winners. Anyone can enter and the karaoke contest is free.

Musical entertainment is being offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Ron Keel Band will play starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night, with the T&A Show, a local duo, opening.

The Friday night concert will feature Colt Ford starting at 8 p.m., with another local band, HickTown Mafia, opening.

Montgomery Gentry will perform Saturday night at 8 p.m. The opening act for Saturday night is also going to be HickTown Mafia.

Merriam’s Midway is providing rides and other entertainment throughout the weekend. The midway opens at 5 p.m. Thursday. Wristband days are being offered Thursday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Friday is kids day on the midway, with rides offered for $1 each from 1-5 p.m.

In the grandstand a demo derby is being held Saturday night starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids. The Redwood Speedway races will be held Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. regular admission costs apply. That day at 4:30 p.m. the admission cost to the fair will be lifted.

Admission to the fair is $7 per day, but increases to $10 after 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A four-day pass may be purchased for $20. Admission for seniors is $5 per day, with a four-day pass being offered for $15.

Some of the other events taking place during the fair are:

• Daycare Day, is Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Friday is also Central Bi-Products Day, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. that day admission to the fair is free.

• The Minnesota Over 60 band will present a concert Friday at 1 p.m.

• The baking contest, which features peaches this year, is being held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

• The Century Farms program is Saturday at 12 p.m.

• A “Paw Patrol” meet and greet is being held at 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday a bean bag tournament will be held. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.

• A pancake breakfast is being offered Sunday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Redwood County 4-H program.

• A chain saw artist will offer demonstrations throughout the weekend, and some of the pieces created during the fair will be offered in a silent auction that is being held starting at 12 p.m. Sunday.

• A kids pedal pull is being held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Other daily attractions include Barnyard Adventure and the Pirate Circus Show.

A nursing station for moms looking for a closed and air conditioned space will be offered this year.

There will be 11 food vendors on the grounds this year serving everything from pizza and Texas BBQ to kettle corn and other more traditional fair fare.

The public is encouraged to take in the Redwood County Fair July 17-21.

Learn more at www.redwoodcountyfair.com.