Field tours and presentations on various research findings on the day’s schedule

Crops & Soils Day will be held at the NWROC’s North Farm, located one mile north of the University of Minnesota Crookston campus along Highway 75 North on Wednesday, July 17.

The day will begin with registration and CEU Credits signup at 7:45 a.m. Small Grains Tour I will begin at 8:15 a.m, with a break and a switch to Small Grains Tour II at 10:00 a.m.

Morning Small Grains Tours I & II include “Barley Varieties and Breeding Research” by Kevin Smith, “Wheat Breeding Variety Update” by Jim Anderson, “Thinking Outside the Box: SCN Management” by Angie Peltier, “Weed Management in Small Grains” by Beverly Durgan, “Does Genetics Make a Difference When Fertilizing Wheat Varities” by Bochum Wiersma, “Bugs & Spuds & Such” by Ian MacRae, “Transforming Drainage in Northwest Minnesota” by Lindsay Pease, “ Managing Potassium in the Red River Valley” by Dan Kaiser and “Disease of Small Grains, Fusarium Head Blight and Bacterial Leaf Streak” by Ruth Dill-Macky.

A complimentary lunch will be served at noon for morning and afternoon guests.

Registration and CEU Credits signup for the afternoon Sugar Beet Program is at 12:30 p.m. Simultaneous tours start at 12:50 pm.

The afternoon Sugar Beet Program includes “Management of Major Sugarbeet Root Diseases” by Ashok Chanda, “Sugarbeet Tolerance with Ethofumesate and Acifluorefen Postemergence in Sugarbeet” by Tom Peters, “Management of Sulfur and Micronutrients in Sugarbeet Production” by Dan Kaiser and “That Blasted (D***) Cercospora” by Hal Mickelson.

Crops & Soils Day is intended for producers and agricultural professionals. CEU’s are available for all tours. In case of rain, a modified program will be presented indoors and the speakers will be available for consultation. For additional information, contact Maureen Aubol at aubo0002@umn.edu or (218) 281-8602.