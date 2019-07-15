The risk assessment model for FHB is, as was expected, trending higher in the first part of this week, with many parts of the state showing a near continuous high risk for FHB. The only exception being the northern half of Polk County and the counties of Marshall and Kittson. I'm sure the lack of any measurable precipitation since the middle of May is the cause of this lower risk for that part of the State



The hot, humid weather is pushing the development of the wheat crop. I suspect that many of you will be spending the coming days, including tomorrow's holiday, either scouting fields to determine when to spray or in a tractor making an application at Feekes 10.51.



Consult NDSU's Extension bulletin 'Ground Application of Fungicides for Suppression of Fusarium Head Blight in Small Grains' to set up your sprayer correctly and get the most benefit of your fungicide application.



Prosaro, Caramba, or Miravis Ace applied at Feekes 10.51 (beginning of anthesis) will provide the best suppression of FHB. Tebuconazole applied at that growth stage will provide slightly less suppression of FHB. All products mentioned will give very good to excellent control of leaf diseases for the remainder of the season.



Aphids, meanwhile, have reached the Canadian border. Scout later seeded spring wheat for aphids and treat fields if the threshold of 80% of the stems having one or more aphids is exceeded prior to heading.



Because of the aforementioned drier conditions in Polk, Marshall, and Kittson counties, grasshopper counts are also on the rise. The threshold to treat field margins is 30 nymphs or 20 adults per square yard. Check not just the field perimeter if the wheat was no-till seeded into standing soybean stubble. A threshold of 8 to 14 adults per square yard is used inside the field to start control.



I also found some armyworm larvae in my yard that were quite happy and growing. Check headlands and lodged areas in the field for feeding damage first and treat when 5 or more larvae are present per square foot. If the migrations were smaller and localized, you, again, may only need to treat field margins rather than whole fields.



Finally, this hot, humid weather is pushing the development of the wheat. Having some cooler night not only would lower the risk of FHB but also greatly help preserve the yield potential of this year's crop.

