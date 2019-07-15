Pilot flying overhead alerts authorities to blaze

A pilot flying over rural Fertile on Saturday alerted authorities to a shed fire at a residence, but by the time emergency responders were able to determine exactly where the fire was and make their way there, the structure was fully engulfed and was a total loss.

No one was hurt, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The fire was reported on Polk County Highway 1 around three miles west of Fertile. Fertile firefighters and a Polk County deputy were able to locate the burning building at 42170 150th Ave. SW in Liberty Township. The shed owners stated that the shed was full of alfalfa but no equipment.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

Firefighters from Beltrami, Mentor and Crookston assisted at the scene, and a Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator also assisted.