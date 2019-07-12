Russ and Ann McCabe are pleased to announce the sale of McCabe's Ace Hardware to Mike Wieboldt, owner of 10 other Ace stores in the region.

Russ and Ann McCabe have decided it is time to slow down and enjoy time at their home in rural Sleepy Eye and time with family, including the grandkids. They were pleased to announce the sale of McCabe’s Ace Hardware to Mike Wieboldt, owner of 10 other Ace stores in the region.

Wieboldt was in Sleepy Eye on Monday to meet with the McCabes over several business decisions and meet the store’s current employees. Wieboldt was also happy to say that he has hired McCabes’ former store manager, Matt Dauer, to manage the new Sleepy Eye Ace Hardware for him.

“We want to continue the tradition of serving the community as Russ and Ann have all these years,” said Wieboldt. “We are excited to be part of the community of Sleepy Eye.”

Dauer will start in the store on August 1, working with Russ and Ann until the business changes hands on Tuesday, Sept. 3 — the day of Labor Day. “I am looking forward to being back at the store, seeing old customers and being part of the community again,” said Dauer.

“On Aug. 31 we’ll leave the store,” said Russ, “and on Tuesday morning it will open as Sleepy Eye Ace Hardware — exactly 27 years after we took over.” Russ and Ann will celebrate with customers late in August.

Wieboldt’s company, Pine Creek Partners, owns Ace stores in Brainerd, Staples, Crosby, Roseau, Breezy Point, and Waseca, Minnesota; Stanley and Tioga, North Dakota; Mobridge, South Dakota; and Baker, Montana.

Wieboldt said store hours going into the fall will include being open Sundays, year ’round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday store hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.