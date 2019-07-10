The Crookston Chapter of Polk County TRIAD will sponsor a “Taste of Italy” dinner and bake sale Wednesday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Link Center. Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic toast, tossed lettuce salad, and ice cream will be served. Wine and beer will also be available. The free will offering will go to TRIAD Projects.

Polk County TRIAD is a partnership between the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the Crookston Police Department, the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and AARP. Its purpose is to address crime and safety issues, which affect older persons, as well as to enhance delivery of law enforcement series to them.