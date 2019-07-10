Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100 Service Club is holding its second annual golf tournament Tuesday, July 16 at Minakwa Golf Course.

The social will be held at 4:45 p.m. with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. There will be appetizers, a taco bar, a hole-in-one prize, raffles, drawings, giveaways, prizes and more.

The tournament is a fundraiser for local youth. Sponsor a player or a team for $40 a player or $160 for a four person team.

Register by emailing rfrench@umn.edu or calling 281-1773. Checks are payable to Crookston Kiwanis. Donations are welcome.

“Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of our children.”