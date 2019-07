Firefighters from Beltrami and Fertile, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, were able to quickly extinguish a mechanical fire reported Tuesday at the West Central Ag elevator in Beltrami.

No one was hurt and severe damage was avoided.

The PCSO says the fire call came in at approximately 1:47 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to the Fertile and Beltrami fire departments, County EMS and the PCSO also responded.