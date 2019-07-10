The City of Crookston will be sealcoating the following streets beginning Monday, July 15, weather permitting.
Those in the work areas are asked to park their vehicles off-street and at least 15 feet from the street being sealcoated.
The streets are as follows:
• South Front Street, from Newton Avenue to Third Avenue South
• Fifth Avenue South, from Sunflower Street to Guthrie Street
• Twin Drive, from Campbell Road to Adams Street
• Campbell Road, from Fairfax Walkway to Adams Street
• Alexander Street, from Central Avenue to Summit Avenue
• Broadway, from Fourth Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North
• Johnson Place, from North Front Street to Radisson Road
• Minnesota Street, from Pleasant Avenue to Stuart Avenue