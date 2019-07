Trinity Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church Pastor Elise Pokel and her husband, Andy, a music teacher, were bid farewell Sunday at Trinity Point where Pastor Pokel performed her final baptisms at Maple Lake and was serenaded by Trinity Lutheran youth.

The Pokels accepted new positions in the Twin Cities area and will be leaving Crookston soon.

Trinity’s annual picnic was also held Sunday with B&E Meats catering burgers, hot dogs and brats.