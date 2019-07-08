Series of events throughout the region kicks off in three towns on July 18

Residents of communities throughout the region who are interested in learning more about Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. and the menu of programs and services offered at the Crookston-based community action agency will have an opportunity to do just that for the remainder of this summer, and they won’t have to travel far.

Tri-Valley in Crookston will host a series of “Tri-Valley on the Go” events in area communities. Staff will travel on T.H.E. Bus and set up an informational booth at designated locations in several communities including Warren, Argyle, Hallock, Ada, Mahnomen, Fertile, Roseau, Warroad, Brooks, Oklee, and Red Lake Falls.

The first events in the series will be held on Thursday, July 18 in Warren (Senior Center), Argyle (Senior Center), and Hallock (Senior Center) and will last approximately one hour in each location.

The schedule for that day is Warren (9:30 – 10:30 a.m.), Argyle (11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.), and Hallock (1:30 – 2:30 p.m.).

For more information on “Tri-Valley on the Go” or to have Tri-Valley staff and T.H.E. Bus visit your community, call 800-584-7020.

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is a non-profit community action agency headquartered in Crookston, Minn. In existence since 1965, Tri-Valley provides services in 84 counties in Minnesota and Northeast North Dakota. For more information on services offered and job opportunities at Tri-Valley visit the website at www.tvoc.org, call 1-800-890-4853, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TVOCInc, on Twitter at @TriValley_TVOC, or on Instagram at trivalleyopportunitycouncilinc.