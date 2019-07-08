A police chase through Clay County, Minnesota ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed in Fargo and flipped upside down in a residential yard.

KFGO reports the driver of the vehicle was taken from the scene by ambulance about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Witness Ann Christos estimates the driver was doing about 70 miles an hour in the neighborhood before crashing. The vehicle hit a tree and a chain link fence before landing on its hood.

Officials have not yet said why they were pursuing the driver.