Authorities say a man was injured when he became trapped under a small cabin in Minnesota while trying to move it.

St. Louis County Sheriff's officials tell WCCO TV that the 40-year-old man was trying to move the 12 feet by 16 feet cabin Saturday at Daisy Bay Resort on Lake Vermillion, in northeast Minnesota. The cabin moved off the jacks and fell on top of him.

Emergency crews were able to extricate the man and take him to a Duluth hospital. Officials say he was alert and conscious.

No further details were available.