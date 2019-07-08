Times Report

Monday

Jul 8, 2019 at 12:42 PM


• ‘119 Years of Family Fun’ kicks off Wednesday at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Fertile and continues through Sunday

    The 119th Annual Polk County Fair – billed as “119 Years of Family Fun” – will be held in Fertile, Minnesota Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14.

    The schedule of events is:

Wednesday, July 10
    • 11-7 p.m.- Open Class Entry
    • 5:00 p.m. - Midway Opens (Armstrong Shows on the Midway)
    • 7:00 p.m. - Open Class Judging of Agriculture & Flowers
    • 7:00 p.m. - Rodeo
    • 9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - Karaoke- Free for all ages

Thursday, July 11
    • 9:00 a.m. - Open Class Judging Starts     
    • 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing
    • 4:00 p.m. - Midway Opens
    • 7:00 p.m. - Rodeo
    • 7:00 p.m. - Talent Contest- Free Stage

Friday, July 12
    • 9:30 a.m. - Senior Citizens Day
    • 1:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens
    • 2:00 p.m. - Bingo
    • 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)
    • 4:15 p.m. - Kid’s Pedal Pull
    • 5:30 p.m. - Open Class Judging of General Livestock
    • 6:30 p.m. - Baja Racing- 8 cylinders, pickups/vans

Saturday, July 13
    • 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Judging- Dairy Goats
    • 9:00 a.m. - 5K Walk/Run
    • 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Judging- Dairy
    • 12:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens
    • 12:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Registration
    • 1:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
    • 1:00 p.m. - Baja Racing- 4 and 6 cylinder heats
    • 2:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
    • 3:45 p.m. - Century Farms Presentation
    • 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)
    • 4:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
    • 6:30 p.m. - State Championship Baja Racing

Sunday, July 4
    • 10:00 a.m. - Church Service
    • 12:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens
    • 12:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Registration
    • 1:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
    • 2:00 p.m. - Parade
    • 2:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
    • 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)
    • 4:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Finals
    • 5:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Finals
    • 6:30 p.m. - Super Demo Derby
    • 8:00 p.m. - Exhibits Released & Premium Checks Issued
    • 10:30 p.m. - Fireworks