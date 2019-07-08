• ‘119 Years of Family Fun’ kicks off Wednesday at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Fertile and continues through Sunday

The 119th Annual Polk County Fair – billed as “119 Years of Family Fun” – will be held in Fertile, Minnesota Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14.

The schedule of events is:



Wednesday, July 10

• 11-7 p.m.- Open Class Entry

• 5:00 p.m. - Midway Opens (Armstrong Shows on the Midway)

• 7:00 p.m. - Open Class Judging of Agriculture & Flowers

• 7:00 p.m. - Rodeo

• 9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - Karaoke- Free for all ages



Thursday, July 11

• 9:00 a.m. - Open Class Judging Starts

• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing

• 4:00 p.m. - Midway Opens

• 7:00 p.m. - Rodeo

• 7:00 p.m. - Talent Contest- Free Stage



Friday, July 12

• 9:30 a.m. - Senior Citizens Day

• 1:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens

• 2:00 p.m. - Bingo

• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)

• 4:15 p.m. - Kid’s Pedal Pull

• 5:30 p.m. - Open Class Judging of General Livestock

• 6:30 p.m. - Baja Racing- 8 cylinders, pickups/vans



Saturday, July 13

• 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Judging- Dairy Goats

• 9:00 a.m. - 5K Walk/Run

• 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Judging- Dairy

• 12:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens

• 12:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Registration

• 1:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event

• 1:00 p.m. - Baja Racing- 4 and 6 cylinder heats

• 2:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event

• 3:45 p.m. - Century Farms Presentation

• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)

• 4:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event

• 6:30 p.m. - State Championship Baja Racing



Sunday, July 4

• 10:00 a.m. - Church Service

• 12:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens

• 12:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Registration

• 1:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event

• 2:00 p.m. - Parade

• 2:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event

• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)

• 4:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Finals

• 5:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Finals

• 6:30 p.m. - Super Demo Derby

• 8:00 p.m. - Exhibits Released & Premium Checks Issued

• 10:30 p.m. - Fireworks