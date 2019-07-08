• ‘119 Years of Family Fun’ kicks off Wednesday at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Fertile and continues through Sunday
The 119th Annual Polk County Fair – billed as “119 Years of Family Fun” – will be held in Fertile, Minnesota Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14.
The schedule of events is:
Wednesday, July 10
• 11-7 p.m.- Open Class Entry
• 5:00 p.m. - Midway Opens (Armstrong Shows on the Midway)
• 7:00 p.m. - Open Class Judging of Agriculture & Flowers
• 7:00 p.m. - Rodeo
• 9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - Karaoke- Free for all ages
Thursday, July 11
• 9:00 a.m. - Open Class Judging Starts
• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing
• 4:00 p.m. - Midway Opens
• 7:00 p.m. - Rodeo
• 7:00 p.m. - Talent Contest- Free Stage
Friday, July 12
• 9:30 a.m. - Senior Citizens Day
• 1:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens
• 2:00 p.m. - Bingo
• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)
• 4:15 p.m. - Kid’s Pedal Pull
• 5:30 p.m. - Open Class Judging of General Livestock
• 6:30 p.m. - Baja Racing- 8 cylinders, pickups/vans
Saturday, July 13
• 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Judging- Dairy Goats
• 9:00 a.m. - 5K Walk/Run
• 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Judging- Dairy
• 12:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens
• 12:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Registration
• 1:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
• 1:00 p.m. - Baja Racing- 4 and 6 cylinder heats
• 2:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
• 3:45 p.m. - Century Farms Presentation
• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)
• 4:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
• 6:30 p.m. - State Championship Baja Racing
Sunday, July 4
• 10:00 a.m. - Church Service
• 12:00 p.m. - Midway and Hanson Memorial Free Stage Opens
• 12:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Registration
• 1:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
• 2:00 p.m. - Parade
• 2:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Event
• 4:00 p.m. - Kid’s Bike Drawing (must be present to win)
• 4:00 p.m. - Dock Dogs Finals
• 5:30 p.m. - Dock Dogs Finals
• 6:30 p.m. - Super Demo Derby
• 8:00 p.m. - Exhibits Released & Premium Checks Issued
• 10:30 p.m. - Fireworks