Twelve members of the 1949 Central High School class met at RBJ’s for their 70th reunion on June 21, 2019 for visiting and viewing of several items that had been put together for the occasion.

A booklet entitled “Hooray for Home Town Pride” listing the businesses in Crookston from the 1964 15 year reunion, a glass depicting the Pirate logo - Central High School - 70th reunion - 1949-2019, which was given as a remembrance, a photo of a 1949 license plate from Minnesota with the 1849-1949 Centennial was the cover for a pamphlet for 1949 giving the prices for wages earned, houses, cars, gas, stamps, news items, sports news, advertisements of kitchen items, cars, movies and music of that era.

The cromb kitchen set had been given to one of the couples as a wedding gift and the enamel steel white sink-cabinet shown is still sitting in ther basement.

What goes on in Vegas stays in Vegas pertained to several of the never before stories told of incidents between student and teacher that fell into this saying. Letters and e-mails were read from those that would have liked to attend but were unable to do so.

A former teacher, Esther Leino Gerahty that lives in Fargo and 94 years of age was contacted to invite her, but because of the long time of being away from home she had to decline.

A pamphlet was made for her with the copy of the fifteen members at the 2018 reunion photo, notes from the former students that would be delivered to her, and a glass.

Bringing back memories reminded them of how much time had been spent at the Carnegie Library researching, so a donation was taken and given to a director from the class members present.

Refreshments were available during the afternoon and before all left pictures were taken and discussion as to whether this was the final reunion or not and it was voted to continue to 2020 at RBJ’s on June 19th in the afternoon.