The Redwood County Economic Development Authority has partnered with the Southwest Small Business Development Center to offer a business workshop series, with the support of the Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism.

The workshops are free. However, registration is requested, as seating is limited.

Those who are interested in taking part may register for one or all three.

Each workshop will be held at the Redwood County Government Center learning center in Redwood Falls. Note the entrance and parking are on the south side of the government center.

The classes are:

• July 11, 2019: “What Makes a Great Business Plan?”

• July 25, 2019: “Show Me the Money: What Financial Information is Required in a Business Plan?”

• August 8, 2019: “Preparing for your First Employee”

To register contact Briana Mumme, economic development coordinator by calling (507) 637-1122, or by e-mailing Briana_m@co.redwood.mn.us.