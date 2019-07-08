A Grand Forks woman was not hurt in a single-vehicle crash involving property damage in Crookston Saturday evening, July 6, but she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier reports that the incident was reported at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the corner of University Avenue and West Sixth Street. Rhonda Kay Wilkens, 50, was was southbound on University Ave. in a 1994 Toyota Camry when she left the roadway and crashed into the rock garden on the corner.

Wilkens was taken into custody and transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

The Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.