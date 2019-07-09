The ALS Fundraising Team will be celebrating their 20th anniversary of The Make a Difference for ALS Walk/Run in Roseau MN. The event will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019. For the past 20 years, this event has been a major source of raising funds for patient support in Minnesota and for research for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

There will be a 5K walk/run, a 10K run, a one-mile fun run, and a kids’ dash. To register please go on line to www.tempotickets.com/RoseauALS2018 or go to RoseauALS.com and print a registration form or pick one up at a local store.

Besides door prizes galore, this event will also feature a fundraising challenge.

The top fundraisers will be able to pick a prize from a great selection of items. Prizes include a $500 Gift Certificate from Franks TV, yard games, Wine & Cheese party for six, Milwaukee Tool Weed Easter and Blower, Beats by Dr. Dru, Apple Watch, 42” LED TV, DJI Drone, two cedar planters, portable fire ring (plus), Cabela’s $200 gift card, and Hugo’s $150 gift card.

This years’ event is honoring Father Don Braukmann who is currently battling this horrific disease. He currently is serving in Bemidji and has served in our local area in the past in Greenbush, Warroad and Baudette.

Also honored this year is Annette Bruggeman. Annette and her husband, Brian, reside in Thief River Falls. She has two children Ryan (Kayla) Bruggeman and Stephanie (Cody) Peters and four grandchildren. She has worked at Digi-Key for 13 years. Prior to that, Annette worked at Mesaba Airlines for 21 years.

This event is also in memory of: Edwin Anderson, Eldon “Eldy” Anderson, Wendy Blais, Wes Blakeslee, Nancy Burggraf, Margie Douglas, Francine Fish, Abe Foss, Dorothy Didrikson Grotte, Wayne Hites, Janet Jensen, Sylvia Jensen, Bob Kauppila, Evangeline “Vany” Larson, Clifford Nordine, Richard “Dick” Novacek, Marlow Martin, Melvin Mortensen, Silvia Raymond, Larry Rislov, Jack Ritteman, Chad Schmitz, Ellen Smith, Mavis Johnson, Ray Carlson, Orville Dybedahl, and Delsie Thiessen.

Your participation in this event drives the crucial programs and services the ALS Association of MN, ND, and SD provides to people living with ALS and their families every day. From medical equipment such as eye-gaze technology, wheelchairs and other tools to assist someone with ALS with their communication, mobility and their independence. Additionally, efforts to advance research of ALS that helps development of new treatments and take us one step closer to finding a cure for the disease are possible because of your donation.

This event would not be possible without the help of our sponsors. The Platinum Level sponsors include Citizens State Bank, Polaris Industries, and Roseau Public Schools.

Gold level sponsors include Wild 102 Radio, North County Websites, Border Broadcasting, Frank’s TV, LifeCare Medical Center, Super One Foods of Roseau, Hugo’s Family Market Place, Roseau Electric Cooperative, Mattson Pharmacy/Dean Photo Express/Greenbush Pharmacy, Pearson Insurance & Financial Services, Vance Thompson Vision of Fargo, Miracle Express, Northern Resources, and the American Legion of Thief River Falls.

Silver level sponsors include Stoskopf Redi-Mix of Roseau, Karl Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., TruStone Wealth Management, Doug’s Supermarkets, and Alive Outdoor Service.