Minnesota summer raspberry and blueberry growers report fields full of blossoms and expect to open for pick-your-own and pre-picked berries the first two weeks of July.

Raspberry and blueberry seasons start toward the end of strawberry season and usually last at least three weeks, depending on the variety and weather conditions.

As with strawberries, seasonal availability begins in southern Minnesota and travels northward. Mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s extend the seasons and allow berries to ripen at a steady pace, while excessive heat can cause berries to ripen more quickly and shorten the seasons.

Picking berries is a great outdoor activity for all ages.

Minnesota blueberry and raspberry varieties are grown for their robust, juicy flavor, not long shelf life or shipping ability.

Raspberries will keep in the fridge for about four days and blueberries for about a week. Both kinds of berries freeze well, too, so one can enjoy them throughout the year.

The “Minnesota Grown” Directory, available in print or online, is a great place to find local pick-your-own berry operations or farmers markets. The 2019 directory includes 34 summer raspberry farms, 31 blueberry farms and other specialty berry farms like elderberries, currants, honey berries and aronia berries.

Learn more online at www.minnesotagrown.com.