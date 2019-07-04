The Wilder Pageant will celebrate its 300th performance when it opens on the evening of Friday, July 5th in Walnut Grove.

More than 300,000 people have come to the production and well over 1,000 people have been involved in the production since it opened in 1978.

Frankly, it was a bit of a surprise to many of the “old timers” who have been with the production since its inception more than four decades ago.

One commented it was both amazing and hard to grasp that they had been in all the productions. Three hundred is a milestone.

They also mentioned that it made them feel a little exhausted. That feeling fades when the music starts and the lights come up to the laughter and applause of audiences who appreciate great family entertainment.

Following the “Big Flood on the Prairie” last July that closed the show for a week, the outdoor drama has invested more than $40,000 in repairs, replacements and upgrades to bring a high quality production to the stage for its 42nd season.

There is always the chance of rain, but only six times have shows been cancelled due to weather or flooding.

Those who want a taste of the good old days are encouraged to “Come Home to Laura Ingalls” during the first three weekends in July in Walnut Grove.

The story of Laura Ingalls Wilder and her family while they lived in Walnut Grove reminds us that through optimism and perseverance grounded in family, friends and faith, great challenges can be overcome. Often the greatest happiness can be found in the smallest of things if they are not overlooked.

Visit the Web site at walnutgrove.org for information about show times, a “Little House on the Prairie” TV Star reunion, Wilder Museum hours and offerings for Laura and history fans, family festival, Ingalls dugout site and area attractions in nearby communities.

Performance number 500 should roll in around 2053.

