The young trio of Devan Liebl, Josh Guetter and CJ Theis represented the Wabasso Jaxx at the annual Cornbelt League vs. Tomahawk East League All-Star game held Friday in Stark.

The Tomahawk East League All-Stars went on to defeat the Cornbelt League team in a close 9-8, 10-inning affair.

Heading into the All-Star game, Liebl was batting .263 with two runs scored and has pitched well with just a 4.67 ERA in 27 innings on the hill.

Guetter is batting .261 with five RBI, a .346 on-base percentage and two stolen bases, and Theis is batting .240 with a home run, five RBI, a .441 on-base percentage and a team-high eight walks.

The newly formed team has just one victory on the season but is learning the ropes against a good field of established amateur area teams.

Recently the Jaxx fell 9-4 to Marshall and twice to the Willmar Rails by scores of 9-1 and 16-5.

In the loss to the Marshall A’s, Liebl would finish 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and also pitched well in relief of starter Ryan Liebl, not allowing a single run in seven innings, striking out four and scattering five hits.

In its first ever meeting with Willmar, the Rails pitching proved formidable, as the Jaxx finished with just three hits. Theis was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Kenric Baune and Cole Frericks both had hits.

In the second match-up, Caleb Frericks was 3-for-4 with two RBI, including a triple. Carter Guetter was 2-for-5, and Theis, Liebl and Andy Warner each had RBI.

