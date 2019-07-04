The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), State Patrol, county sheriff’s offices and other public safety agencies will increase patrols for intoxicated boaters July 5-7 as part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The goal of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of BWI-related boating accidents and fatalities.

In 2018, alcohol was a factor in half of the deadly boating accidents in Minnesota.

That’s higher than the five-year average.

To learn more about boating safety, visit the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.