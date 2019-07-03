Event, second in this year’s series, runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

July’s Kids at Castle event is focused on the food chain and all things that fly, slither, and crawl.

Kids of all ages and their families are invited to come explore birds to bugs on Monday, July 8 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

This event is the second of a five-part series this year. Following events will be the second Monday of the month including Aug. 12, Sept. 9, and Oct. 14.

Kids at Castle is sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP), Polk County Wellness Coalition, University of Minnesota Extension, and the Crookston Early Childhood Initiative (ECI).

To get involved or for more information, contact Amanda at 281.8687.