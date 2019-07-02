Villa St. Vincent was the proud recipient of a $2,500 gift from United Way of Crookston.



“We were honored to receive this investment,” stated Director of Nursing, Peggy Wangen. “Evidence shows that falls are the leading cause of injury in people 65 years and older nation wide.”

“At the Villa we have ambitious walking and wellness programming to help keep people strong and avert falls,” she added. “We try to be creative as we seek individualized safety approaches to honor resident centered care.”

The grant will bring more to the Villa’s “toolbox” in the Skilled Nursing Area, Short Term Care Rehab and Memory Care Unit.

“With the generous United Way grant, we purchased a variety of motion detectors, therapeutic blankets and activity/sensory tools, but our favorite addition is probably the animated pets,” says Activities Director, Karen Swatlowski.

Swatlowski describes how the puppies and kittens move and respond by the actions of the person holding them:

“We have some that ‘breath’ as they lay on a lap and sleep, others that will actually purr or softly bark to respond to a voice,” she explained. “They are so life-like and fun.”

“It warms the heart to watch our seniors respond and care for the dog or cat in their lap,” Swatlowski continued. “We are eternally grateful for the support of United Way. United Way makes our community stronger.”