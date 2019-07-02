A flurry of new state laws will take effect this month.

The following list of new laws only reflects a small portion of new laws passed during the 2019 regular and special legislative sessions. Information regarding the laws listed below has been obtained from the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Agriculture

• The omnibus agricultural finance law will provide $287.85 million in general fund appropriations for the 2020-21 biennium, an increase of $59.51 million over the base. The bulk of that, $40 million, will go to toward broadband infrastructure development in underserved parts of the state.

• Among the general fund appropriations is a nearly $3.91 million increase (to $107.6 million) for the state department of agriculture. It includes funds that will increase farmer mental health outreach and expand agency marketing efforts for agricultural products.

• Additional increases are to bolster programs for meat inspection, disaster preparedness and response, industrial hemp development, noxious weed control, prevention and mitigation of plant pathogens and pests, agricultural research through the Agricultural Research Education Extension and Technology Transfer program and new lab equipment.

Economic development

• The omnibus jobs and economic development finance law will give Minnesota what has been characterized as the toughest wage theft law in the country, along with a range of other finance and policy provisions in the areas of employment, commerce and energy.

The law appropriates almost $2.05 million during the 2020-21 biennium to the department of labor and industry for a wage theft prevention initiative, makes wage theft a felony and punishes employers who retaliate against employees reporting such theft to the department. Penalties could include up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Wage theft is defined as, among other things, when an employer “fails to pay an employee all wages, salary, gratuities, earnings or commissions at the employee's rate or rates of pay or at the rate or rates required by law.”

• The new law will also provide funding for vocational services through grant funding and direct appropriations to support people who may struggle to find or maintain employment, including those with severe disabilities or mental illnesses and senior citizens who are becoming blind.

Environment and natural resources

• A new law has provided the environment and natural resources budget appropriations for the 2020-21 biennium. It also includes funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as well as various environment and natural resources related policy provisions.

The omnibus environment and natural resources finance law provides general fund appropriations of $339 million, including an $11.67 million increase for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a $1.7 million increase for the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR).

• A new law will appropriate millions of dollars for projects aimed at improving the state’s water quality and the state’s other natural and cultural resources.

• About $630 million in revenue – or a 0.375 percent slice of state sales taxes – has been or will be allocated to four funds born of the 2008 Legacy Amendment. The appropriations include: $261.26 million for the Clean Water Fund, $139.77 million for the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, $127.69 million for the Outdoor Heritage Fund and $101.26 million for the Parks and Trails Fund.

• More than half of the Clean Water Fund allocations for the 2020-21 biennium will be to BWSR ($138.4 million). Within that are the four largest lines on its ledger: $32 million for surface and drinking water protection and restoration grants, $27 million for grants to watersheds with multi-year plans, $24 million in administration grants for soil and water conservation districts and $17.3 million for the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP).

• The state arts board will receive almost half of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund’s biennial outlay ($65.7 million). Within its purview is the largest recipient of monies from this fund, the board’s arts and arts access initiatives ($52.6 million).

• Other large appropriations include $12.9 million each to the Minnesota Historical Society’s statewide historic and cultural grants and statewide history programs, as well as $9.9 million for state arts board arts education grants, $8.9 million for Minnesota public television, $5.1 million for regional public libraries and $5 million for the historical society’s history partnerships. Health and human services

• The state’s response to the opioid crisis, authorized in a new law effective July 1, 2019, unless otherwise noted, consists of a sweeping, multifaceted approach that includes the establishment of an opioid advisory council to establish goals and make funding recommendations; funding for county social service and tribal social service agencies to provide child protection services to families affected by addiction and increased funding for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for additional drug scientists, lab supplies and special agents focused on drug interdiction and trafficking. To fund these initiatives, registration fees of $250,000 a year will be assessed on any opiate manufacturer that annually sells, delivers or distributes 2 million or more units within or into the state.

The law sets application and renewal fees for drug manufacturers of opiate-containing controlled substances at $55,000 and increases the fees for drug wholesalers, drug manufacturers and medical gas distributors to $5,000, from between $110 to $235 each.

Registration fees will sunset, and the $55,000 renewal fees will be reduced once the state recovers at least $250 million from settlements with pharmaceutical companies after a minimum of five years. Any revenue from settlements will be earmarked specifically for opioid response efforts.

The law also calls on the board of pharmacy to evaluate the effectiveness of the fees and determine whether the legislation has had any unintended impact on the availability of opiates for the treatment of chronic or intractable pain.

Other provisions in the law include:

• Allowing health care directives to include instructions on administration, prescription or dispensing of opioids.

• Letting patients enter instructions into their health care records related to the administration, prescription and dispensing of opioids.

• Allowing sheriffs to provide public education and alternative, free drug disposal methods including at-home deactivation and disposal products.

• Imposing restrictions on how much time can elapse between the issuance of a prescription and its initial dispensing and between refills.

• Limiting the quantity of opiates prescribed for acute pain to a seven-day supply for adults and a five-day supply for minors, with exceptions.

Transportation

• The omnibus transportation finance law will appropriate roughly $6.7 billion over the next two years for the state department of transportation, transportation-related functions within the department of public safety, and the transportation division of the metropolitan council, including metro transit.

The law will appropriate just shy of $100 million in additional transportation spending from the general fund over the 2020-21 biennium. The one-time increase in general fund spending includes $52.7 million to replace the error prone Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, known as MNLARS, and $13 million in reimbursement to deputy registrars that were hit hard by the problematic rollout of the system in July 2017.

It also includes $23 million for Metro Mobility, the metro region’s increasingly busy transit service for the elderly and people with disabilities. The MNLARS provision took effect May 31, 2019.

The largest share of spending in the bill is $6.06 billion over two years to MnDOT (counting all funds), including appropriations of roughly $1.86 billion in state road construction funding, $1.68 billion for county state-aid highways, $728 million for agency operations and maintenance, $420 million for municipal state-aid streets and $50 million for Corridors of Commerce .